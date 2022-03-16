ASEAN military intelligence chiefs vow enhancing bloc’s centrality
The 19th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM-19) was chaired by Lieutenant General Hun Manith, director general of Cambodian Defense Ministry's General Directorate of Intelligence. (Photo: khmertimeskh)Hanoi (VNA) - Military intelligence chiefs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 15 vowed to continue enhancing the bloc's centrality, solidarity and unity, according to a joint statement.
The commitment was made during the 19th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM-19) chaired by Lieutenant General Hun Manith, director general of Cambodian Defense Ministry's General Directorate of Intelligence.
Under the theme "Solidarity for Harmonized Security," the meeting brought together chiefs and representatives of military intelligence from ASEAN countries who discussed, shared information and exchanged views on common security issues in the region.
It also touched on regional security issues, recent security developments, and traditional and non-traditional security threats, anti-terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting decided to promote, strengthen and expand cooperation, continue to share information in a timely manner and jointly address various issues threatening the security sector, in order to achieve a strong ASEAN military intelligence community for peace, stability, and prosperity, said the statement.
The meeting-in-person is a testament to the spirit of good cooperation, solidarity and friendship among ASEAN member states, Manith said during the meeting.
It concluded with a handover ceremony between Cambodia and Indonesia as the next chairman of the 20th AMIM in 2023./.