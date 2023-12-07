Delegates at the ASEAN-Morocco Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AM-JSCC) Meeting, Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec.1 (Photo:https:asean.org)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Morocco have convened the inaugural ASEAN-Morocco Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AM-JSCC) Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking the launch of the formal partnership where both sides identified several cooperative projects and programmes in areas of common interest and mutual benefit.



The meeting adopted the Terms of Reference for AM-JSCC and deliberated on several areas of future cooperation. On the political sphere, the meeting looked forward to exploring cooperation in the four priority areas of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), as well as in the areas of peace and reconciliation, combating transnational crime, including prevention and countering terrorism and violent extremism.



On the economic front, the meeting looked forward to intensifying cooperation in the areas of trade, business and investments; public-private partnership; strengthening of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); building resilience against future shocks in the financial sector; sustainable tourism; transport; renewable energy and energy transition; information and communication technology; telecommunication; aerospace engineering; food and agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture and forestry, including green innovation and halal food production; digital economy; creative economy; and Science and Technology, including research and innovation..



On the socio-cultural sphere, the meeting sought to explore cooperation in the areas of environment and climate change; biodiversity; combating human trafficking; preservation of cultural heritage; health and education, including scientific research; circular economy; and step-up efforts to enhance people-to-people contacts through exchange programmes involving youth, students, media and artists as well as scholarships programmes.

In the cross-pillar sector, the meeting looked forward to exploring cooperation in connectivity, including but not limited to promoting local currency transactions and electric vehicle ecosystem as well as enhancing maritime connectivity; sustainable and smart cities; Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) and Narrowing the Development Gap; sustainable development; and supporting ASEAN as epicentrum of growth. Both sides also agreed to develop the ASEAN-Morocco Practical Cooperation Areas which will serve as a guiding framework in achieving shared goals and corresponding priorities in the coming years.



The meeting was co-chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community and Corporate Affairs, Tran Duc Binh, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to ASEAN, Ouadia Benabdellah. The Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN or their representatives, and their respective delegations were also in attendance. Representatives from Timor-Leste attended as an observer.



Earlier, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers conferred the status of Sectoral Dialogue Partner to Morocco at their meeting held on September 4 in Jakarta. The AM-JSCC meeting was convened to provide direction and oversee all aspects of cooperation under the ASEAN-Morocco Sectoral Dialogue Partnership framework./.