A performance in the ASEAN Music Festival - 2022 that was opened on December 19. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Quang Nam (VNA) – The ASEAN Music Festival – 2022 was opened in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, on December 19 with the participation of 14 troupes from ASEAN countries.

The event, to last to 24, is among the activities within the framework of the closing of the National Tourism Year - Quang Nam 2002 and those marking the 55th founding anniversary of ASEAN this year.

Performances by more than 200 artists are conveying a message of “United, Creative - Shining Together”.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tan said that the event creates opportunities for the ASEAN countries to promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding, which contributes to building an ASEAN community of peace, co-operation, friendship, and development.

He said that the festival also helps promote the province’s tourism.

Quang Nam is home to two world cultural heritages - Hoi An Ancient town and My Son sanctuary, and a World Biosphere Reserve of Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An.

The province is also well-known for Bai Choi singing - an intangible cultural heritage.

It is a gateway connecting with countries in the Mekong Sub-region and ASEAN and part of the East-West economic corridor axis.

With the advantage of roads, waterways, and air routes linking it with other countries in the region, Quang Nam has become a tourist hub of Vietnam./.