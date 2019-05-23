A dancing performance of Vietnamese artists (Photo: VNA)

– The ASEAN Music Festival 2019 will take place in Hai Phong city from May 25 to 31, aiming to enhance cultural cooperation among regional nations.The event will gather about 160 artists from seven ASEAN countries, namely Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.Host Vietnam will send some 100 artists from art troupes nationwide to the festival.Aside from the official stage at the Hai Phong Opera House, festival-goers can also enjoy outdoor performances in Le Chan, Do Son and Cat Hai districts during the event.This year’s festival is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Musicians’ Association, and the Culture and Sports Department of Hai Phong city.-VNA