Delegates at the 27th meeting of the ASEAN Sectoral Working Group on Fisheries (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Measures for fisheries development of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were discussed at a number of recent meetings, according to the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



At the events which were held late last month, ASEAN members shared information and discussed cooperation and development of the sector in Southeast Asia with their regional and international partners to contribute to the industry’s sustainable development and food safety in the region.



At the ninth meeting of the ASEAN Shrimp Alliance (ASA), delegates agreed to implement the ASEAN Shrimp GAP assessment process and build the ASEAN Mutual Recognition Agreement to call on member nations to apply the ASEAN Shrimp GAP and seek international recognition for the assessment process.



The countries added that information exchange, cooperation in research and shrimp farming improvements in the region need to be discussed based on interests and mutual concern of ASEAN members.



In addition, information on food, diseases, shrimp farming, international markets and tariff barriers needs to be frequently updated for the resumption of a website of the ASA, along with results of scientific and technological research.



The website is also expected to support researchers to make public their works and create a platform for those interested in the sector.



Meanwhile, at the 11th meeting of the ASEAN Fisheries Consultative Forum (AFCF), participants were updated on the implementation of the ASEAN Regional Plan of Action for the Management of Fishing Capacity (RPOA-Capacity) and results of the International Guidelines on Securing Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries (SSF Guidelines) of the Food and Agriculture Organisation.



At the event, Vietnam proposed the organisation of a consultative forum on climate change impact to the fisheries sector in order to build a guideline on the impact to fisheries and aquaculture.



Regarding the illegal exploitation combat, ASEAN nations were updated on the implementation of the RPOA to promote responsible fishing practices, including combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the region.



The countries also received support in the ratification and implementation of the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA) and establishment of a national plan of action against IUU fishing (NPOA-IUU) and measures to prevent illegal fishing.



Important policies on regional fisheries development in the 2019-2020 were approved at the 27th meeting of the ASEAN Sectoral Working Group on Fisheries.



ASEAN nations agreed on the establishment of the ASEAN Network for Combating IUU to share information and improve management capacity and illegal fishing combat for member nations.-VNA