ASEAN Navy Chief Meeting to be held in Bali
Naval Chief of Staff, Admiral Yudo Margono, holding a press briefing aboard warship KRI Semarang-594 in Jakarta Bay on August 19. (Photo: ANTARA/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN Navy Chief Meeting (ANCM) 2022 is scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia on August 22, said Indonesian Naval Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono.
The event will discuss the organisation of a joint exercise among ASEAN member states, he said on the sidelines of joint prayers and a wreath-laying ceremony aboard warship KRI Semarang-594 in Jakarta Bay on August 19.
"I plan a joint exercise at ASEAN level involving ASEAN navies. I will ask them (ASEAN navy chiefs) to approve it," he said.
Several ASEAN member states, including Singapore and Malaysia, have agreed with the plan, he informed.
"We have talked with Malaysia and Singapore. Of course, it (the plan for joint exercise) must secure a seal of approval from all member states. In 2023, we will hold a joint exercise, particularly for ASEAN member states. Later, if other countries wish to join it, we will discuss the wish later on," he added./.