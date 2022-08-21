World Indonesia plans to hike fuel prices next week: Minister Indonesian President Joko Widodo may announce a fuel price hike next week to reduce spending on energy subsidies, said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan on August 19.

World Vietnam attends APEC’s 11th Tourism Ministerial Meeting Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports Doan Van Viet attended the 11th Tourism Ministerial Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand on August 19.

World Singapore increases electricity imports Singapore is ramping up the purchase of electricity generated in Laos, the first step in the tiny country’s ambitions plan to import renewable energy that it has little space to produce at home.

World Thailand to extend maximum stays for tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand will propose the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration on August 19 to extend the maximum stays for holders of tourist visas and visas on arrival to encourage them to stay longer in the country.