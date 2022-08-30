World Number of Malaysian women joining labour force remains low Malaysian women’s participation in the labour market is still low compared to other Southeast Asian countries, according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

ASEAN Foreigners traveling in Indonesia must be fully vaccinated Indonesia has required international arrivals aged 18 and above who wish to travel within its territory to receive at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccination, under a circular of the COVID-19 Task Force concerning domestic travel provision, which started to take effect on August 25.

ASEAN Malaysia wants to set up defence cooperation with Thailand Malaysia is keen on establishing defence cooperation with Thailand, including in producing defence products to advance the country's defence industry, Malaysian Defence Ministry Secretary-GeneralMuez Abd Aziz has said.