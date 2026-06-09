ASEAN, Norway promote cooperation in sustainable blue economy development

Jakarta (VNA) – ASEAN and the Norwegian Government on June 8 officially launched a Norway–ASEAN cooperation project on blue economy development in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking World Oceans Day 2026.

The project will run through 2027 and was launched alongside a workshop on strengthening ASEAN’s capacity in sustainable aquaculture and fisheries.

The initiative is seen as a first step toward building a regional cooperation platform to raise ASEAN member states’ awareness of the current state of aquaculture and fisheries development, identify policy gaps, and promote collaboration in the sustainable blue economy.

Speaking at the event, Norwegian Ambassador to ASEAN Mariann Ruud Hagen and Dr. Kanchana Wanichkorn, Director of Industry Development at the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Department of the ASEAN Secretariat, highlighted the blue economy as both a driver of growth and a foundation for regional resilience.

They stressed that stronger regional cooperation, innovation and knowledge-sharing will play a key role in realising the ASEAN Community Vision and the ASEAN Economic Community Strategic Plan.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta, Dr. Thorjorn Larssen, Research Director of the Norwegian Institute for Water Research (NIVA), said ASEAN, including Vietnam, is among the world’s most dynamic aquaculture regions.

The project will provide an important platform for Norway and ASEAN countries to exchange experience, share knowledge and explore innovative solutions for sustainable aquaculture and fisheries development, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Arisman, Executive Director of Indonesia’s Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS), underlined the sector’s significance for food security, livelihoods and economic growth across ASEAN.

Enhanced regional cooperation is essential to ensure the sustainability and resilience of aquaculture and fisheries, contributing to a more inclusive blue economy for the region.

The workshop featured three discussion sessions focusing on strengthening regional cooperation networks and connecting policymakers, academics, researchers and development partners to promote experience-sharing, knowledge transfer and sustainable fisheries development models./.

​