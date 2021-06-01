The 6th meeting of the ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee was held online on May 31 (Source: baoquocte.vn)



Jakarta (VNA) - ASEAN and Norway reviewed their partnership at the 6th meeting of the ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held online on May 31.

Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, took part in the meeting.



The meeting noted with satisfaction the progress made in ASEAN-Norway cooperation in the past time, especially the adoption of documents regarding areas of cooperation in the ASEAN-Norway Partnership in 2021-2025 period.



Norway affirmed that it attaches importance to cooperation with ASEAN and continues to support the bloc in community building and narrowing the development gap. It will also promote cooperation between the two sides in areas such as marine economy, energy, the enhancement of women's role, climate change, and the treatment of medical waste.

Norway provided ASEAN with 9.1 million USD through the ASEAN-Norway Regional Integration Program during the 2017-2020 period.



ASEAN appreciates the relationship between the two sides, with a representative of the bloc emphasising the need to enhance cooperation in trade, the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and connectivity. The implementation of the ASEAN Integration Initiative Work Plan for the 2021-2025 period and the ASEAN Smart Cities Network Initiative, as well as efforts in education, the treatment of ocean plastic waste, vaccine access, and overcoming the socio-economic consequences caused by COVID-19, should also be strengthened./.