ASEAN, OECD sign Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in conjunction with the OECD Southeast Asia Ministerial Conference.
The MoU was signed on February 9 by the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi and Secretary General of OECD Mathias Cormann, and witnessed by the current and upcoming OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) co-chairs from the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia.
The MOU aims to enhance ASEAN and OECD cooperation for a comprehensive, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership to support the implementation of the Blueprints of the ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community 2025, especially in the post-COVID-19 pandemic.
The new partnership shall strengthen ASEAN and OECD engagement through policy dialogues and development of programmes, projects, and activities in the areas of shared priorities such as COVID-19 responses; private sector development, including micro, small and medium enterprises; global value chains; digitalisation; agriculture; smart cities; public health; environment; gender; social protection; and sustainability or green growth.
The MoU will also improve ASEAN member states’ access to the policy experiences drawn from evidence-based policymaking of OECD, and provide better understanding of ASEAN regional policies and priorities within OECD policy debates./.