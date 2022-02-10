ASEAN ASEAN, India holds high-level conference on renewable energy The ASEAN-India High Level Conference on Renewable Energy has taken place recently, focusing on the theme of “Experience and Innovations for Integrated Renewables Market”.

ASEAN Malaysia doing better against Omicron compared to Delta wave The Malaysian Ministry of Health affirmed on February 9 that that the country is doing better against the wave of Omicron variant infections than it did with the Delta in July 2021 due to wide vaccination coverage and high booster uptakes.

ASEAN Malaysia plans to fully reopen borders in March Malaysia’s National Recovery Council (NRC) has agreed to fully open the country’s borders in March to support the country’s economic recovery.