ASEAN ASEAN armies seek ways to cope with common security challenges The 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-23) opened in Hanoi on November 10 under the chair of Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).

ASEAN 2022 ASEAN Biodiversity Heroes awarded The 2022 ASEAN Biodiversity Heroes Awards have been presented to nine individuals whose efforts and advocacies created impact in their respective countries.

ASEAN Vietnam proposes strengthening ASEAN-AIPA bonds Vietnam suggested the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) continue promoting solidarity, unity, self-reliance and innovation to consolidate the 10-member grouping’s centrality in addressing regional issues.

Politics PM pledges further support to Cambodia’s ASEAN Community building efforts Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged further support to Cambodia’s efforts in building a strong ASEAN Community, as he joined other ASEAN leaders at a November 10 reception held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni as part of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh.