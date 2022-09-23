World Thailand approves longer stays for tourists during peak tourist season The Thai Cabinet has approved a 45-day stay for tourists entitled to visa exemptions and 30 days for those eligible for the Visa on Arrival programme in order to help boost the tourism sector during the travel season.

World Indonesia tightens management of crypto transaction floors Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade plans to issue a new rule to manage crypto transaction floors, requiring two-thirds of directors and commissioners at crypto firms to be its citizens and reside in the country.

World Thailand continues relaxing COVID-19 restrictions from October 1 Visitors entering Thailand will no longer be required to show their COVID-19 vaccination or test certificates and infected people with mild or no symptoms will not need to be quarantined from October 1.

World Malaysia’s palm oil industry hard hit by labour shortage Although the Government of Malaysia has opened the border since April 1 and encouraged the recruitment of foreign workers, the continued labour shortage is seriously affecting the country’s palm oil industry.