ASEAN Vietnam ready to host ASEAN Summit ASEAN member countries highly appreciated Vietnam’s initiatives and proposals in building a vision for ASEAN in 2025 and beyond, as well as preparations for the ASEAN Summit, at the ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) on March 6.

World Da Nang hosts ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting The ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) was held in the central city of Da Nang on March 6 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

ASEAN ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine discusses coordination in fighting COVID-19 The ASEAN Center of Military Medicine (ACMM) on March 5 held an online meeting to discuss coordination mechanisms among ASEAN member nations’ military medicine forces in the fight against the COVID-19.

ASEAN Officials inspect preparations for ASEAN summits in Da Nang A delegation from ASEAN countries, New Zealand and the ASEAN 2020 National Committee on March 5 inspected preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit in Da Nang.