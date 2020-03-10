ASEAN officials praise Vietnam’s preparations for AEM Retreat
Participants at the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM)-ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Consultation and the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat were held in the central city of Da Nang on March 10 with the participation of hundreds of ASEAN economic ministers, officials and ABAC experts.
Delegates highly appreciated Vietnam’s thorough preparations for the events.
Suresh Kaliyana Sundram from Malaysia said Vietnam had prepared very well for the meetings from security check systems, body temperature measurement, and helpful epidemic prevention instructions.
Maspiyono, an ABAC member, shared that he flew from Jakarta (Indonesia) to Ho Chi Minh City and had a medical checkup and movement history examination. When he arrived in Da Nang, he received a double check at the hotel and before attending the conferences.
He said the security work was carried out strictly and he was very confident about that.
Deputy director of the Da Nang emergency centre Pham Thi Anh Hong said the centre had arranged an ambulance and an around-the-clock medical group to ensure health safety for all delegates, as well as prevention measures for emergency cases.
Participants discussed important events in the ASEAN Year 2020 chaired by Vietnam, including the country’s economic priorities to report at the 36th ASEAN Summit slated for April 6-9 in Da Nang.
Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.