ASEAN on right track in handling COVID-19 pandemic: Malaysian minister
Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein (Photo: malaymail)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Despite vaccine shortages, logistics issues, and some people's reluctance to be vaccinated, ASEAN is on the right track in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has said.
Addressing the Putrajaya Forum 2022 in Kuala Lumpur on March 29, he noted almost 90 percent of the high-risk population in the region has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while in most member countries, more than 65 percent of the populations have achieved some level of immunity.
He said ASEAN members have been working together, sharing best practices, and even coming to mutual understandings to arrange various travel bubbles and travel lanes as the vaccination situation improved over time.
The minister noted he is certain that they are on the right track and shall surely overcome the pandemic together, adding it is vital for ASEAN members to continue working together, especially the leaders in the defence sphere.
Themed "Shared Regional Responsibility", the Putrajaya Forum is an informal platform for government officials, policymakers, security experts, defence and security practitioners, think tanks as well as academicians to promote better understanding of current regional defence and security issues.
It runs concurrently with the Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition and National Security Conference Asia (Natsec) 2022 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre from March 28 to 31./.