ASEAN Cambodia gains 77 million USD from rubber, rubberwood exports Cambodia earned more than 77 million USD from the export of rubber and rubberwood in the first two months of this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).

ASEAN Malaysia calls on ASEAN countries to enhance efforts to improve TB diagnosis and treatment Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has called on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to take a major step up in financial support to bring diagnostics, drugs and drug regimens as well as vaccines to market as a new tool to fight tuberculosis (TB).

ASEAN Thai rice exports expected to exceed 8 million tonnes Thailand's rice exports are expected to exceed 8 million tonnes this year, driven by the weakness of the baht and rising demand in the global market, according to Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA).