At the event (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – A public discussion entitled “Mainstreaming sustainable development goals (SDGs) into ASEAN Community Vision 2025” took place in Indonesia on August 6.



The event was jointly held by the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies, the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) of Germany and Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs of Indonesia.



It was to mark the 52nd year of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and provide update on latest achievements related to policies of ASEAN members towards realising the United Nations’ SDGs at regional and national levels.



Addressing the event, Resident Director of FES Indonesia Sergio Grassi said ASEAN has been on the right track to realise the SDGs in 2030, adding that the organisation has gained significant results in sustainable development and improvement of people’s livelihood.



Some outstanding achievements of ASEAN include poverty reduction and progress obtained in some key SDGs, notably in education quality with the ratio of children completing primary schools in all ASEAN nations surpassing 95 percent, he noted.



However, challenges remain ahead for ASEAN, especially the gap between member states and even inside each member state between different fields.



Discussion at the event focused on strategies launched in ASEAN nations towards the realisation the SDGs and challenges, along with key sectors for member countries to realise the goals, among others.



ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.-VNA