Collection of Vietnamese legends, fairy tales published The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House recently published a book entitled "Truyen truyen ky Viet Nam" (Vietnamese Legends), a collection of 50 stories of myths and fairy tales with traditional elements.

Viettnam's popular sour fish soup recognised among top ten by TasteAtlas Sour fish soup (locally known as canh ca chua), a very popular dish in Vietnamese daily meals, has been recognised, for the first time, among the top 10 Best Rated Fish Soups in the world by TasteAtlas, the home of local food, traditional restaurants, and authentic recipes.

Art programme honours President Ho Chi Minh A special art programme entitled "Songs about President Ho Chi Minh resound forever" was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 5 to mark the late leader's 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890- 2023) and the 112th years since he left the country to find a way for national salvation (June 5, 1911- 2023).