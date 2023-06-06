ASEAN Para Games 12: Athletics team bags more gold medals for Vietnam
Vietnam’s athletics team on June 6 secured an additional three gold medals at the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which is taking place in Cambodia.
The medal tally of the 12th ASEAN Para Games. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam’s athletics team on June 6 secured an additional three gold medals at the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which is taking place in Cambodia.
Weightlifter Vo Van Tung brought home one of the golds in the men’s F34 event. The two others were earned by weightlifter Truong Bich Van in the women’s F56 category, and Trinh Cong Luan in the men's F56 javelin throw.
As of 4:30pm on June 6 – the third official competition day of the Games – the Vietnamese team won eight golds. Previously, Tran Van Nguyen, Nguyen Thi Hai and Ngo Thi Lan Thanh also claimed gold medals.
At the 11th ASEAN Para Games, which was held in Indonesia in August 2022, the athletics squad brought home a total of 15 gold medals.
The Vietnamese sports delegation to the event consists of 164 members, including 122 athletes. The Vietnamese athletes are competing in eight out of 13 sports at the tournament, namely track-and-field, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and boccia.
Vietnam is set to win 50-55 gold medals and named among the top four countries on the medal tally at the event.
At the 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games, Vietnam claimed 183 medals, including 65 golds, 62 silvers and 56 bronzes, ranking third on the medal tally./.