Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Hong Minh, who is also head of the Vietnamese sports delegation, joined heads of 10 other delegations to the event.

The 12th ASEAN Para Games, slated for June 3 - 9, is set to feature more than 400 competition categories of 14 sports.

The Vietnamese sports delegation to the event consists of 164 members, including 122 athletes.

Vietnam will compete in eight out of 13 sports at the tournament. It is set to win 50-55 gold medals and named among the top four countries in the medal tally at the event./.

VNA