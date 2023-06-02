ASEAN Para Games 12 flag-raising ceremony held
The flags of sports delegations to the 12th ASEAN Para Games were raised at the Morodok Techno national sports complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 2, marking the official presence of the 11 sports delegation to the regional sport event.
Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Hong Minh, who is also head of the Vietnamese sports delegation, joined heads of 10 other delegations to the event.
The 12th ASEAN Para Games, slated for June 3 - 9, is set to feature more than 400 competition categories of 14 sports.
The Vietnamese sports delegation to the event consists of 164 members, including 122 athletes.
Vietnam will compete in eight out of 13 sports at the tournament. It is set to win 50-55 gold medals and named among the top four countries in the medal tally at the event./.