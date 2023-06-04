Culture - Sports Khanh Hoa sea festival: Over 6,000 join Ao dai parade More than 6,000 women wearing Ao dai (the Vietnamese traditional long dress) took to street in a parade at the April 2 Square in Nha Trang beach city in the south central province of Khanh Hoa to honour the costume as a heritage of the nation as part of the 2023 Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival.

Videos Ninh Binh promoting cultural values for sustainable tourism As an ancient land located in the southern reaches of the Red River Delta, Ninh Binh is a treasure trove of tangible and intangible cultural heritages, that enable the province to develop various forms of tourism and contribute to socio-economic development in Vietnam’s northern region.

Videos Ha Giang promoting sustainable community-based tourism Boasting jaw-dropping landscapes as well as a kaleidoscope of cultural traits, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has worked hard to sustainably develop its community-based tourism.