Videos Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 kicks off The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 officially kicked off in the central city of Da Nang on June 2 evening with performances by the Vietnamese and Finnish teams.

Culture - Sports Designer incorporates Hang Trong paintings into “Ao dai” collection With a passion for spreading Vietnam’s traditional culture and creating a unique fashion collection, designer Nguyen Tho Tho has recently launched her own designs of Ao dai featuring Hang Trong paintings - one of the most outstanding folk painting genres in Vietnam.