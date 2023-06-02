Illustrative image (Photo: Cambodia2023)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Though the 12th ASEAN Para Games has yet to officially open, the wheelchair basketball competitions already began at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in the capital city of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 2.

Lasting from June 2-7, wheelchair basketball is divided into 3x3 and 5x5 for both men and women. The participating teams include the host country Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Laos.

In the men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball event on June 2, the teams from Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines competed. Thailand emerged victorious in all four matches, giving them an advantageous position in the tournament.

In the women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball matches, the teams from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and the Philippines faced off each other. Thailand continued their winning streak by securing victories in all three matches. Cambodia suffered a defeat against Thailand but managed to beat Laos and the Philippines.

Approximately 1,400 athletes from 11 regional countries will compete in 14 sports in the 12th ASEAN Para Games, including athletics, badminton, boccia, chess, 5-a-side football, 7-a-side football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, and e-sports./.