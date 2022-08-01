ASEAN Para Games 2022: Male swimmer secures first gold for Vietnam
Jakarta (VNA) – Swimmer Vo Huynh Anh Khoa on August 1 won the first gold medal for Vietnam at the ongoing ASEAN Para Games (APG) 2022 in Indonesia.
Earlier this morning, in the men’s 400m freestyle S8 event, Khoa excellently finished his race within 5 minutes 29.35 seconds, bagging the gold.
Also on the same day, the Vietnamese swimming team are scheduled to compete in the events of women’s 400m freestyle; men’s and women’s 100m breaststroke; men’s and women’s 50m backstroke; 4x100m freestyle relay; and 4x100m medley relay.
Taking place from July 30 to August 6 in Surakarta city, Indonesia, the APG 2022 features 14 sports with 907 competition events, and 1,286 athletes.
The Vietnamese delegation to the games consists of 153 members, including 120 athletes who are competing for medals in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery./.
