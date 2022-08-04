Culture - Sports Coach Giustozzi Diego Raul aims to raise level of Vietnamese futsal Newly–appointed national team’s head coach Giustozzi Diego Raul is expected to lift Vietnamese futsal to new heights, starting with the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup and then at the 2024 World Cup final.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmers break more records at ASEAN Para Games Vietnamese swimmers continued to break six more records at the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, winning more gold medals on August 4, the fifth day of the competition.