ASEAN Para Games 2022: Vietnamese swimmers bag two more golds
Swimmers Le Thi Dung and Tran Quoc Phi added two more gold medals to Vietnam’s tally at the 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Indonesia on August 1.
Vietnam's delegation at the opening ceremony of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia.(Photo: VNA)
Dung completed her performance in the women’s 400m freestyle S8 event within 5 minutes 59.87 seconds, breaking a record of 7 minutes 24.1 seconds previously set by a Thai athlete.
Meanwhile, in the men’s 100m breaststroke S13 event, Phi finished first with 1 minute 14.8 seconds.
The new golds brought the total earned by Vietnam and its swimming squad to three, with the first won by swimmer Vo Huynh Anh Khoa in the men’s 400m freestyle S8 event earlier the same day.
Also on August 1, the team is scheduled to compete in the events of women’s 100m breaststroke; men’s and women’s 50m backstroke; 4x100m freestyle relay; and 4x100m medley relay.
Taking place from July 30 to August 6 in Surakarta city, the APG 2022 features 14 sports with 907 competition events, and 1,286 athletes.
The Vietnamese delegation to the games consists of 153 members, including 120 athletes who are competing in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery. Vietnam is aiming at 35-40 gold medals./.