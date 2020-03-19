ASEAN Para Games delayed to October
Hanoi (VNA) - The 2020 ASEAN Para Games have been postponed to October 3 – 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was taken by the ASEAN Para Sports Federation Board of Governors during its emergency meeting via video conference on the status of the 10th edition to be held in the Philippines.
The online meeting was attended by representatives of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while Myanmar and Brunei were not represented for unknown reasons.
It is the third time the event has been delayed.
Athletes were originally due to compete between January 18 and 24 but the event was pushed back due to financial and logistical constraints.
New dates of March 20 to 28 were postponed until May or June by ASEAN last month./.