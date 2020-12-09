ASEAN Vietnam attends 37th ASEAN Social Security Association Board Meeting General Director of Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen The Manh attended the 37th ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) Board Meeting on December 9, during which he proposed that members enhance connectivity and cooperation towards an ASEAN social welfare community of consensus and development.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU experts discuss access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines Experts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) convened on December 8 to exchange best practices on policies and to identify further opportunities for collaboration on COVID-19 vaccines.

ASEAN Vietnam’s chairmanship lauded at high-level meeting of ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center Vietnam’s 2020 chairmanship was applauded at the 14th meeting of the Steering Committee of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC), held in Phnom Penh on December 9 in the form of a video conference.

ASEAN ASEAN Parties Against Corruption convenes 16th meeting The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam hosted the 16th Principals Meeting of ASEAN Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN-PAC) in the form of videoconference on December 9, with the participation of nine ASEAN member states.