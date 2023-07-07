ASEAN, partners to seek ways to maintain peace, stability
The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-56) and the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference (PMC) will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 11-14, with discussions aiming to maintain stability, peace and regional economic resilience.
Speaking at a press conference on July 7, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said things that will be put forward at next week's meetings are strengthening the enforcement of the principles of the ASEAN Charter and codes of conduct such as the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, the Treaty of Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) in order to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region.
Other matters to be touched upon include consolidating the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), enhancing preventive diplomacy, encouraging Nuclear Weapon States (NWS) to access the SEANWFZ Treaty, completing guidelines to accelerate the completion of negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea, and finalising the establishment of the ASEAN Maritime Outlook.
Delegates will also discuss concrete cooperation relating to food security, health care, navigation and energy transition.
The minister said the AOIP implementation will be mainstreamed in talks with partner countries, adding that there will be an ASEAN-Indo Pacific Infrastructure Forum in implementing AOIP in September./.