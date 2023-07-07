World Thailand starts exporting pomelo to US in historic deal The US has for the first time allowed Thailand to export its pomelo to the country, as Thailand eyes more markets for its delicious fruit.

World Thailand’s dry spell forecast to linger until 2024 Much of Thailand is experiencing below-average rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, which is only likely to intensify in November and could even linger until early 2024, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

World President of Football Association of Thailand steps down President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmuang has announced his decision to step down, following the underwhelming performance of the U22 Thai national football team under his leadership.

World Cambodia launches inter-bank payment system The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has formally rolled out the Cambodian Shared Switch (CSS), a chip-and-card inter-bank payment system, following a pilot run since October 2017.