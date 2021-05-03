World Solution to Myanmar issue can be worked out in “ASEAN way”: military spokesman A solution to the Myanmar issue can be worked out in the "Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) way," said Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for Myanmar military and the State Administration Council (SAC), in a recent interview with Xinhua.

World ASEAN, EU focus on Intelligent Transport Systems The 2nd EU-ASEAN Workshop on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) took place virtually over two days with speakers and participants including transport officials from the two blocs.

World ASEAN discusses fourth Industrial Revolution strategy The Second ASEAN Sectoral Bodies and the Stakeholders Consultative Workshops on the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for ASEAN took place on April 27 and 29, respectively, via videoconference.