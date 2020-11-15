World ASEAN 2020: RoK President proposes solidarity, cooperation against COVID-19 President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in attended a virtual East Asia Summit on November 14 evening, during which he proposed participating countries boost solidarity and cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and building peace on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia.

Politics 15th East Asia Summit opens The 15th East Asia Summit took place on November 14 as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.

Politics ASEAN boosts cooperation with partners A series of events aiming at enhancing relations between ASEAN and partners took place on November 13 as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.

ASEAN ASEAN Smart Logistics Network launched Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, via videoconference, witnessed on November 14 the launch of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN) with the Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre (SuperPort) its first project.