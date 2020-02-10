World Indonesia promotes development of pharmaceutical sector The Indonesian government has set up a pharmaceutical holding company responsible for providing feedstock for the local pharmaceutical sector, helping reduce the nation’s dependency on imports of medical raw materials from 90 percent to 75 percent.

ASEAN Indonesia, Singapore ink many important deals Indonesia and Singapore have reached many important agreements, including a deal on avoiding double taxation, during the on-going visit to Indonesia by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

World ASEAN Secretary General, Russian FM hold talks ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Moscow on February 3.

World RoK – ASEAN Frontier Forum opens in Busan The RoK – ASEAN Frontier Forum opened in Busan city, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on January 31, attracting 90 outstanding students from ASEAN member countries and the RoK.