Business Geneva business seminar discusses Da Nang development The Swiss-Vietnamese Business Gateway (SVBG) and Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG) co-organised a business seminar titled “Da Nang – A Future Economic Center” in Geneva on May 24.

Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on May 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,696 VND/USD on May 25, up 12 VND from the previous day.

Business India’s Adani Group pushing for investment in Vietnam’s seaport The Indian-based conglomerate Adani Group is working on a seaport investment project in Vietnam with an investment of about 2 billion USD, unveiled CEO of its Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani at a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang in Hanoi on May 24.