The Ministry of Science and ICT of the RoK (Photo: Yonhap)

ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have agreed to expand their cooperation in science and technology as both are promoting sustainable growth.In its report on June 28, the Ministry of Science and ICT of the RoK said under their agreement, both sides will work to set up a new cooperation centre that is more favourable for the exchange of information in cutting-edge fields.The move is taken as the RoK has emphasised the importance of ASEAN with a population of 630 million people as a key partner in its New Southern Policy drive.The RoK is the fourth largest economy in Asia.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam-VNA