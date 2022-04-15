Culture - Sports Football body discusses preparatory works for competition at SEA Games 31 Acting President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan on April 12 chaired a meeting with its Board of General Secretariat and relevant offices to discuss the organisation of football events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Vietnam to host ASEAN plus police music gala in July The Ministry of Public Security is planning to organise the 2022 Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) plus police music gala in July, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam People’s Police (July 20).

World Cyclists compete at Tour of Thailand 2022 Regional cyclists, including Bui Thi Quynh of Vietnam, are competing at the ongoing Tour of Thailand 2022, about a month prior to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be hosted by Vietnam.

ASEAN Vietnam attends 12th meeting of ASEAN-Australia Joint Cooperation Committee Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, has attended the 12th meeting of the ASEAN-Australia Joint Cooperation Committee, an annual meeting to evaluate the implementation of cooperation activities and programmes within the framework of the two sides’ comprehensive strategic partnership.