ASEAN, RoK hold exhibition on public service innovation
A stall at the event (Photo: VNA)
Busan (VNA) – The ASEAN – RoK Exhibition on Public Service Innovation is underway in the RoK city of Busan from November 25 to 27, on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN – RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong – RoK Summit.
The three-day event takes the theme “Peace, People and Prosperity”, one of the three guiding principles in the RoK’s New Southern Policy.
The RoK side introduces public services using technologies from the fourth industrial revolution while on the part of the ASEAN, Thailand has brought its online business information portal to the event and Indonesia showcases its platform to handle public petitions.
According to the organising board, the event will help determine common projects and promote people-to-people exchange between ASEAN and the RoK.
Following the exhibition, a round-table seminar on public service innovation between ASEAN and the RoK, the second of its kind, took place in Busan on November 26, affording both sides a chance to review the past five-year achievements and seek ways to boost cooperation in public services in the coming years.
ASEAN has become one of the most important partners of the RoK under the administration of President Moon Jae-in with the New Southern Policy. Since the establishment of dialogue partnership in 1989, the cooperative ties between ASEAN and the RoK have grown substantially with two-way trade surging to 160 billion USD from 8.2 billion USD and the number of ASEAN tourist arrivals in the RoK has risen 100-fold.
The RoK’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety has increased cooperation with ASEAN member states, such as opening the RoK – Indonesia e-government cooperation centre and conducting capacity enhancement for local administrations in Cambodia./.
