World ASEAN army chiefs gather in Indonesia The 20th ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) was held in Bandung city, Indonesia’s West Java province, on November 25.

ASEAN PM attends ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the first session of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit held on Nov. 26 in Busan in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the two sides' dialogue relations.

World ASEAN, RoK agree to set up tech cooperation agency Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have agreed to launch a body devoted to seeking industrial and technology cooperation, the RoK industry ministry said on November 25.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN Banking Conference in Cambodia A Vietnamese delegation, led by Nguyen Toan Thang, General Secretary of the Vietnam Banking Association, is attending the 22nd ASEAN Banking Conference that kicked off in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh on November 25.