World ASEAN Foreign Ministers condemn terrorist bombings in Philippines ASEAN Foreign Ministers on August 29 issued a joint statement condemning the terrorist bombings on Jolo island, Sulu province of the Philippines that left many dead and injured five days ago.

World ASEAN economic ministers hold consultation with Australia, New Zealand The ASEAN economic ministers held the virtual 25th consultation with external partners Australia and New Zealand on August 29, within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.

World Shootout kills eight in southern Philippines At least eight people were killed in a shootout in the southern Philippine province of Cotabato around August 29 noon, police and local official said.

World Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.