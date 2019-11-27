For politics and security, the Republic of Korea treasures its relationship with ASEAN. The country supports the bloc in building the ASEAN community and realising its vision towards 2025. They both attach significance to cooperation in security, especially non-traditional crimes.

For economics and trade, the Republic of Korea is the fifth largest trade partner of ASEAN, while the bloc is the second largest to the country. Bilateral trade reached 160.5 billion USD in 2018.

For socio-culture, 500,000 of people from ASEAN countries are now living in the Republic of Korea, while 300,000 Korean peoples in ASEAN member states. With such considerable numbers expats, many people-to-people exchanges have been carried out./.

