Society "Run for the Heart 2023" charity programme launched The “Run for the Heart 2023”, an annual charity programme which aims to raise funds for children who need heart surgeries, has been launched by VinaCapital Foundation and Gamuda Land Vietnam.

Society World Peace Council’s 22nd Assembly elect new Executive Committee The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), which is underway in Hanoi, elected a new executive committee with 40 members on November 24.

Society Ha Giang province, RoK’s Beoun county cooperate in labour export The People’s Committee of northern Ha Giang province and authorities of Boeun county in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheongbuk province on November 24 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the supply of seasonal labourers.

Society Conference seeks ways to mobilize resources for ethnic minority, mountainous areas The building of cooperation programmes to mobilise resources and attract investment for the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2025 was the focus of an international conference in Hanoi on November 24. ​