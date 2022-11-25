ASEAN, RoK share experience in development policy enforcement
Policy makers, scientists, scholars and experts from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, and ASEAN countries exchanged knowledge and experience in administrative reform in service of national development post COVID-19, at a seminar in Hanoi on November 25.
The event was jointly held by the Institute for State Organisational Sciences at the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the Korea Research Institute at the University of New South Wales of Australia.
Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Trieu Van Cuong briefed the participants on Vietnam’s national administrative reform strategy for the next 10 years, which targets modernity.
The official expressed his hope that the knowledge and experience in law making and enforcement will contribute to building a strong ASEAN community of solidarity and sustainable development.
Seung-Ho Kwon, Executive Director of the institute, stressed that as political, economic and social landscapes are developing rapidly after the pandemic, the RoK and ASEAN countries need to engage more in sustainable dialogues and adjust their strategies.
With three panels, the seminar looked into challenges to national development in ASEAN in the post-pandemic period, the RoK’s national development strategy, and ways to deal with new challenges and opportunities./.