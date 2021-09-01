ASEAN ASEAN - China Youth Camp to promote media exchanges The China - ASEAN Youth Hosts Camp, a major event of the third ASEAN - China TV Week, opened on August 30 in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

World Indonesia establishes task force to monitor implementation of epidemic prevention regulations The spokesman of Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, said Indonesia has established a task force to supervise the implementation of 3M health regulations (wearing a mask, maintaining distance and hand washing) in the context of restrictions on community activities being gradually eased in many places.

World Indonesia gears towards self-reliance in semiconductor chips Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said on August 31 that the country is moving towards self-producing semiconductor chip products, in line with the government's goal of reducing dependence on import.

ASEAN Malaysian Parliament meeting's opening postponed to September 13 The fourth meeting of Malaysia’s 14th Parliament, originally set for September 6 - 30, has been postponed to September 13 - October 12, said Lower House Secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.