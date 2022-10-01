ASEAN, Russia bolster digital technology cooperation
An online symposium focusing on economic aspects in the transition to the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Russia and ASEAN countries and cooperation chances between the sides, was recently held in Moscow.
The event, organised by the Institute of Economy under the Russian Academy of Sciences, formed part of the ASEAN-Russia science-technology cooperation year.
Participants discussed goals and tasks in economic policies of ASEAN countries in the digital era, ‘smart city’ economy, tourism and new cooperation chances between ASEAN and Russia.
At the event, Vietnamese delegates spoke highly of Russia’s digital technology achievements, adding that Moscow and Vietnamese localities hold huge potential to partner in optimising urban transport, digital infrastructure and digital support for businesses./.
