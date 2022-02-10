Leaders of ASEAN and Russia attend the commemorative summit last October. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership is hoped to be lifted to a new height, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a regular press briefing in Moscow on February 9.

Commenting on the launch of the ASEAN-Russia Year of Science-Technology and Industrial Cooperation slated for February 14, she underlined that the Russian side proposed the holding of the event during the ASEAN-Russia commemorative summit last year on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of the bilateral relations.

Cooperation projects will be in the fields of innovation, high technology and in-depth knowledge. The implementation of the programmes is expected to strengthen existing cooperation in the fields and bring the bilateral strategic partnership to a new height, the official said.

The opening ceremony will be held via videoconference with the participation of high-ranking officials of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education and relevant agencies of ASEAN member countries.

At the press briefing, Zakharova informed participants of the upcoming meeting between Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov and members of the ASEAN Moscow Committee, including ambassadors of ASEAN nations.

The event is scheduled to take place on February 17, with a focus on the implementation of the decisions made during the ASEAN-Russia commemorative summit in last October.

Officials will discuss measures to enhance the strategic partnership in politics, trade, economy and culture.

The Russian side placed importance on joint efforts in response to current challenges and threats, the spokesperson said, adding that delegates will touch upon current international and regional issues, particularly bolstering ASEAN’s central role in Asia-Pacific.

In late January, speaking before the State Duma deputies, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov affirmed that the European nation is keen to expand interactions with most of partners in Asia-Pacific, notably ASEAN.

He remarked that cooperation with the organisation enjoys rapid development, and voice his support for ASEAN’s leading role in addressing current crisis in Myanmar./.