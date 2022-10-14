World Indonesia expects to exit COVID-19 in next February Indonesia’s Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin expressed his optimism that Indonesia would be able to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic if there are no spike in cases until February 2023.

World Indonesia strives to push up domestic product spending Indonesia is formulating a new legal basis for domestic product spending in the form of Public Goods and Services Draft Bill (RUU), the country’s Maritime Affairs and Investments Coordinating Minister Luhut Pandjaitan has said.

World Thailand to promote bio-circular-green economy model at APEC 2022 Thailand aims to inspire the 21 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies with a new business code of conduct that embraces the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model.

World Singapore’s economy grows 4.4 in Q3 Singapore’s economy grew 4.4% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year, according to estimates released by the government on October 14.