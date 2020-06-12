Politics Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong had phone talks on June 11 with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day, June 12.

Politics Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

Politics Vietnam, Switzerland seek measures to forge cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 11 held phone talks with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on measures to enhance cooperation between the two nations, as well as their coordination at multilateral forums.

Politics Vietnam ready for EVFTA, EVIPA enforcement: spokeswoman Vietnam is now ready for implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang has said.