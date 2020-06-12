ASEAN seeks stronger ties among military medical corps in fighting diseases
Vietnam hosted a virtual meeting among ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine (ACMM)’s Board of Directors and Secretariats on June 11 to review a joint drill on COVID-19 response among the regional military medical forces.
The meeting of the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine (ACMM)’s Board of Directors and Secretariat on June 11 is chaired by Major General Tran Xuan Kien, head of the Military Medical Department at the General Department of Logistics. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam hosted a virtual meeting among ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine (ACMM)’s Board of Directors and Secretariats on June 11 to review a joint drill on COVID-19 response among the regional military medical forces.
Chaired by Major General Tran Xuan Kien, head of the Military Medical Department at the General Department of Logistics, the event was the fifth of the ACMM Board of Directors this year.
Participants focused their discussion on outcomes of an online table-top exercise on response to the pandemic held among military medical forces of the ASEAN last month and ways to further strengthen military medical cooperation in the coming time.
The ACMM Board of Directors and Secretariat highly valued the outcomes of the exercise initiated by Vietnam, saying it has realised the Joint Statement of the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the Joint Statement by the ASEAN Defence Ministers on Defence Cooperation against Disease Outbreak.
The drill is important to not only the containment of the COVID-19 but also to seeking proper cooperative mechanisms to tackle non-conventional security challenges in the region.
Delegates also chalked out measures to bolster regional coordination to promote the role of military medical forces in fighting communicable diseases./.