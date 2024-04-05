ASEAN seeks to step up cooperation with Mexican locality
With numerous similarities in climate, geographical location, and stunning natural beauty, countries in Southeast Asia and Quintana Roo state in particular and Mexico in general should strengthen cooperation in areas where they have strengths, especially in tourism, agriculture, education, and sustainable development.
Participants at the reception (Photo: VNA)Mexico (VNA) – With numerous similarities in climate, geographical location, and stunning natural beauty, countries in Southeast Asia and Quintana Roo state in particular and Mexico in general should strengthen cooperation in areas where they have strengths, especially in tourism, agriculture, education, and sustainable development.
Governor of Quintana Roo Mara Lezama Espinosa raised the suggestion while receiving a delegation of the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) led by Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam, who is also the rotating Chairman of ACMC, to the Mexican locality from April 1 – 4 to enhance relations on all aspects between ASEAN and Quintana Roo.
Espinosa affirmed that the Quintana Roo authority always attaches importance to intensifying relations with countries and international organisations, including ASEAN member countries, and creates favourable conditions for ASEAN enterprises to invest in the locality.
For his part, Nam said the visit offers an opportunity for the two sides to introduce economic and trade cooperation potential and share experiences in implementing policies to attract investment, ensure social security, and promote economic growth and environmental protection towards sustainable development and biodiversity conservation.
He called on businesses to boost connectivity and tap the advantages of free trade agreements.
Mexico is one of the most important markets for Vietnam in the Latin American region, he said, expressing his hope that the two-way trade will continue to be strengthened after the two countries upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive partnership in the coming time.
Within the framework of the visit, the delegation attended the ASEAN-Quintana Roo business forum, and visited Anahuac Cancun University, Tulum International Airport, and some outstanding local businesses.
Speaking at the business forum, Karla María Almanza López, Secretary of Economic Development of Quintana Roo, highlighted the significance of the visit in promoting economic, trade, cultural, and educational cooperation.
Ambassadors from ASEAN countries all affirmed that there is ample room for cooperation between ASEAN and Quintana Roo as they share many similarities in policies for agricultural and tourism development, and foreign investment attraction.
Representatives of Anahuac Cancun University and ASEAN guests discussed the potential for student exchange between the Mexican education establishment and universities in Southeast Asia./.
Speaking at the business forum, Karla María Almanza López, Secretary of Economic Development of Quintana Roo, highlighted the significance of the visit in promoting economic, trade, cultural, and educational cooperation.
Ambassadors from ASEAN countries all affirmed that there is ample room for cooperation between ASEAN and Quintana Roo as they share many similarities in policies for agricultural and tourism development, and foreign investment attraction.
Representatives of Anahuac Cancun University and ASEAN guests discussed the potential for student exchange between the Mexican education establishment and universities in Southeast Asia./.