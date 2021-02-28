ASEAN ASEAN, Canada, UN Women advance women’s role in conflict prevention The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Canada and UN Women recently launched a five-year programme to expand and strengthen women’s leadership and participation in conflict prevention, resolution and recovery in Southeast Asia.

World ASEAN, Canada to strengthen cooperation under new Plan of Action ASEAN and Canada reaffirmed commitment to strengthening cooperation under their new Plan of Action 2021-2025 in areas of mutual interests at the 9th ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) Meeting via videoconference.

World Vietnam urges int’l community to work with ASEAN in Myanmar issue Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has called on the international community to assist ASEAN in preventing risks of violence and helping millions of people in Myanmar who are bearing the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.