ASEAN senior officials convene
ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting convened via teleconference on July 16 under the chair of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnamese delegation to ASEAN SOM.
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung chairs ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting, July 16, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Overview of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (Photo: VNA)
