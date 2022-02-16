ASEAN Singapore records highest-ever daily COVID-19 infections The Ministry of Health of Singapore confirmed 19,420 new COVID cases on February 15, marking the country’s highest daily infection count ever since the start of the pandemic, and more than twice of the previous day’s 9,082 cases.

ASEAN ASEAN, Russia launch year of scientific, technical cooperation The ASEAN - Russia Year of Scientific and Technical Cooperation (ARYSTC) 2022 opened on February 14 with a ceremony held by the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) and the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

ASEAN Thailand proposes incentives for electric vehicle industry The National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee (NEVPC) of Thailand planned to submit a proposal on incentive for investment in developing electric vehicle (EV) industry to the Thai government on February 15.