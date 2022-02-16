ASEAN senior officials meet face to face in Phnom Penh
The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place both in person and via videoconference on February 16 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia - Chair of the bloc in 2022.
The event was attended by ASEAN SOM leaders of the member states and the ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for the Political - Security Community. The Vietnamese delegation is led by Ambassador Vu Ho, acting ASEAN SOM leader of Vietnam.
This is the first face-to-face SOM after an over-one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants reviewed the preparations for and agenda of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR), slated for February 16 - 17 in Phnom Penh. So far, foreign ministers of seven countries have confirmed their in-person participation in this event, while two others will attend via videoconference.
The senior officials also discussed new developments relevant to the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, adopted by ASEAN leaders in April 2021. Many countries held that the successful implementation of this consensus is important to ASEAN’s support for Myanmar to stabilise the domestic situation and effectively take part in the ASEAN cooperation and Community building.
Ambassador Vu Ho voiced Vietnam’s support for and affirmed its commitment to work closely with Cambodia - Chair of ASEAN in 2022 - and other member states to build ASEAN into a united, unanimous, strong, and resilient bloc, thus creating a prerequisite for realising the association’s targets.
He also proposed some initiatives and orientations for lifting the ASEAN - Republic of Korea partnership, currently coordinated by Vietnam.
At the two-day AMMR, foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss the bloc’s cooperation orientations for this year, COVID-19 response, post-pandemic recovery efforts, the building of the ASEAN Community and the Post-2025 ASEAN Vision, the implementation of outcomes of the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits in Brunei last November, the bloc’s external relations, and some international and regional issues of shared concern./.