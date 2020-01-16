World Indonesia, RoK launch preventive measures against novel coronavirus Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have carried out preventive measures against the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV).

World Indonesia’s new capital to use electric vehicles Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said he wants public and private transportation in the new capital city to be the first in the world that uses only autonomous and electric vehicles.

World Trial begins for Cambodia opposition leader over treason charges The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on January 15 began a trial of former leader of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha over treason charges.

ASEAN Discussion highlights noteworthy issues of VN’s ASEAN chairmanship The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) held a roundtable discussion with press agencies on January 15 to share updated information about ASEAN and Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship.