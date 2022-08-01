ASEAN Laos concerned about new wave of COVID-19 Lao health authorities are concerned about a new wave of COVID-19 after 86 new cases were recorded on July 27 alone, 70 of which were in the capital Vientiane.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese students win golds at ASEAN University Games Vietnam won four gold medals in track-and-field events on the first day of competition at the ASEAN University Games on July 27 in Ubon Rachathani, Thailand.

ASEAN Thailand’s exports up 12.7% in first half of 2022 Thailand’s export shipments in June continued to rise for the 16th consecutive months in June, up 11.9% year on year to 26.5 billion USD, the Thai Ministry of Commerce said on July 27.