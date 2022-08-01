ASEAN Senior Officials Meting convenes
ASEAN senior officials pose for a group photo at their meeting. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – ASEAN senior officials sat down to begin their meeting (SOM) in Phnom Penh on August 1, spotlighting the theme of “Addressing challenges together”.
Their discussion aimed at responding to strategic challenges facing the region such as the effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery progress, geopolitical competition, current traditional and non-traditional issues, and increasing ASEAN’s connectivity, centrality and resilience.
They also mulled over the preparation for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings, which take place in Phnom Penh from July 29 to August 5.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is scheduled to preside over the opening ceremony of the 55th AMM and receive a joint courtesy call by the foreign ministers and the Secretary-General of ASEAN.
The related meetings include the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free-zone Commission, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Interface Meeting with ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Representatives, the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conferences with ASEAN’s Dialogue Partners, the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 12th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum./.