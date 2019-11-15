World 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting opens in Hanoi The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM) and associated meetings with dialogue partners kicked off in Hanoi on November 14, attracting about 250 Vietnamese and foreign delegates.

World ASEAN, partners holds joint anti-terrorism drill A joint anti-terrorism actual-troop drill of member countries of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) kicked off in Guilin, southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on November 13.

Politics UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an important legal instrument to regulate maritime issues and ensure legitimate rights and interests of countries, heard the second ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on implementing UNCLOS in Hanoi on November 13.

ASEAN ASEAN emphasizes women’s role in maintaining peace Women’s important role in interfaith dialogues and in maintaining regional peace and security was highlighted by ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi at the ASEAN Women Interfaith Dialogue in Jakarta, Indonesia.