ASEAN should work harder for stronger transport connectivity: minister
The plenary session of the 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers' Meeting in Hanoi on November 14 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has highlighted the need for ASEAN to continue enhancing transport connectivity among its member countries.
The made the remark while chairing the 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) in Hanoi on November 14.
In his speech, The noted that over the years, transport ministers and officials of the member countries and the ASEAN Secretariat have worked to obtain important achievements.
However, there remain many initiatives, proposals and cooperation mechanisms that need to be stepped up, especially those within the framework of the Kuala Lumpur Transport Strategic Plan for 2016 – 2025, to strengthen connectivity among member nations, he said.
Meanwhile, the ASEAN and the EU have been negotiating a bilateral air transport agreement. After eight negotiation rounds, they are now near the completion of the first new-generation aviation deal between the two regions, creating a prerequisite for stronger connectivity in trade, tourism and transport.
The Vietnamese minister called on ASEAN countries to push on with internal consultation and complete negotiations so the agreement can be signed.
Reviewing measures for boosting maritime connectivity under the Kuala Lumpur Transport Strategic Plan, The noted agreements like the ASEAN Agreement on Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue Cooperation are being completed and will be signed in the near future. Member countries have also worked towards the formation of a single ASEAN shipping market and roll-on/roll-off shipping routes, and in the harmonisation of safety and vessel examination standards in ASEAN.
He also applauded progress in the implementation of the bloc’s transport agreements, including the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Multimodal Transport, the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Goods in Transit, the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Inter-State Transport, and the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Cross-Border Transport of Passengers by Road Vehicles.
At the meeting, Brunei Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Dato Abdul Mutalib Yusof hailed what have been achieved in the implementation of the Kuala Lumpur Transport Strategic Plan for 2016 – 2025.
Myanmar Minister of Transport and Communications Than Sin Maung said regional countries have harvested positive outcomes since they pledged to cooperate in air services.
He said he hoped that the ATM 25 will have success so as to keep strengthening transport cooperation among the ASEAN countries, as well as between the bloc and partners.
Meanwhile, Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook highly valued host Vietnam’s preparations for the ATM 25, along with the ASEAN Secretariat and working groups’ effective efforts to carry out the initiatives on road, rail and maritime transport.
The ATM 25 and associated meetings with dialogue partners will last through November 15./.