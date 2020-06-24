The meeting was attended by the ten ministers in charge of ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat.

Chairing the event, Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said towards the theme “Cohesive and Responsive”, Vietnam suggested initiatives and priorities regarding human resources, social welfare, and communications to achieve the ASEAN Vision 2025.

Amid COVID-19, ASEAN leaders and specialised agencies on healthcare, human resources, social welfare, development, and education held symposiums to share experiences and enhance cooperation in dealing with the harmful effects of the pandemic.

Participants shared their opinions on priorities and cooperation during the period of recovery from COVID-19, to set orientations for the ASEAN Community’s activities this year and the next five years, towards a cohesive ASEAN Community that is beneficial for all./.

