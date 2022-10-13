ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council convenes 28th meeting
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen speaking at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The 28th meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council opened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on October 13.
At the meeting, Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron, who is also President of the ASCC Council, informed delegates of key achievements, priorities, sidelines events and documents to be adopted this time, including a declaration on sports, ASEAN identity, culture, migrant workers, women entrepreneurs, women's empowerment, and security and peace.
This meeting, which will end on October 14, will also issue a Joint Statement on Climate Change and designate 2022 as the “Year of ASEAN Youth”, he added.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to take one step ahead in transforming traditional education into a digital form.
In the context of digital technology developing rapidly, ASEAN needs to make more efforts in promoting digital transformation inthe education system, he stressed, showing his optimism that ASEAN leaders will jointly adopt a declaration on digital transformation of ASEAN’s education systems at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in November./.