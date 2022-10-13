Society Vietnam calls on joint efforts of ASEAN to maintain learning activities Vietnam has called on all ASEAN countries to work together to build and implement proper and effective education policies, thus restoring and maintaining the continuity of learning activities, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam stated at the opening of the 12th ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi on October 13.

ASEAN Vietnam, ASEAN commit to poverty reduction, food security Vietnam highlighted the country and the ASEAN’s commitment to poverty reduction, food security and sustainable agricultural development, at a joint meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee in New York on October 12.

Business Women-led businesses significantly contribute to economic recovery: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed women-led businesses as major contributors to economic recovery and development in Vietnam and the region in his virtual remarks at the second ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit 2022 on October 12 afternoon.